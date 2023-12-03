CashBackPro (CBP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $579,403.74

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $343.88 million and approximately $579,403.74 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00008475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.62 or 1.00003555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 3.20202976 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $531,813.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.