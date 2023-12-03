Casper Price Hits $0.0348 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $402.37 million and $6.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,203,907,975 coins and its circulating supply is 11,550,041,266 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,201,694,374 with 11,547,946,267 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03463424 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,668,444.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

