Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $576.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

