CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $40.27 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.27 million and $2.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.36 or 1.00002201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003779 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05058462 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,347,317.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.