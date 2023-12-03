CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.07 million and $2.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00016811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,717.73 or 1.00030957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003735 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05058462 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,347,317.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

