CEEK VR Price Down 1.3% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $39.58 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.43 or 1.00046482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010795 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003816 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05058462 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,347,317.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

