Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

CMTOY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

