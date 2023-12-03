Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Chanson International has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.