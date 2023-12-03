Cheelee Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.80 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $219.58 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $11.35 or 0.00028333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheelee has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 11.45394419 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,841,134.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

