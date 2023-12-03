China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CHNR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 2,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

