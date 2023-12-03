China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,033.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.