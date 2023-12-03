CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNF remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 468.78 and a current ratio of 558.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.19. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 77.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNFinance in the third quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.