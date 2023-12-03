Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.72 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $126.31 million and $13.72 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

