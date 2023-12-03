Comparing Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) & PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nicholas Financial and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial -114.17% -46.56% -35.48% PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35%

Risk and Volatility

Nicholas Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 2.03 -$34.12 million ($5.26) -1.35 PRA Group $966.52 million 0.80 $117.15 million ($1.50) -13.11

This table compares Nicholas Financial and PRA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nicholas Financial. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicholas Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nicholas Financial and PRA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

PRA Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.27%. Given PRA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Nicholas Financial.

Summary

PRA Group beats Nicholas Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

