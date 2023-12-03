Compound Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.38 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $51.07 or 0.00129011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $409.78 million and $46.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00024154 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017667 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,024,732 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,024,711.4183536 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.00263334 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $46,251,540.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

