Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 25,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,682 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,527 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,469,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.67. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.