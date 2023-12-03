Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 25,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,682 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,527 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
