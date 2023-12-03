Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $571.21 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $571.21 million and $34.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,460,965,712 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

