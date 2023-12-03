Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. 1,519,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

