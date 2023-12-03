Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Constellium Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,395. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

