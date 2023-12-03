Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

ROAD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 811,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.78. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

