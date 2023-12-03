Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

In other Cricut news, Director Jason Makler acquired 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $137,793.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,464,400. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cricut by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 708,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 344,393 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. Cricut has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

