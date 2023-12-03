Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.68. 444,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $726.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

