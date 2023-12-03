CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,108.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEVMF stock remained flat at $68.24 during trading hours on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

