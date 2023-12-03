Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,361,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 7,796,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Currys Stock Performance

DSITF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Currys has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Get Currys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Currys from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.