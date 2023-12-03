Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cyber Apps World Stock Performance

Shares of CYAP remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526. Cyber Apps World has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $254,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

