Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile
