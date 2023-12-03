Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$44.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.62. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$44.98 and a 1-year high of C$67.90.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

