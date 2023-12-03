Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$44.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.62. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$44.98 and a 1-year high of C$67.90.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.