DataHighway Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,321.41 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $22,321.41 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05958224 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,963.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.