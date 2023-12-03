Decred Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Decred has a total market capitalization of $229.14 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $14.61 or 0.00035855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00128084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002467 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,187.22 or 1.59982028 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,683,681 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

