DEI Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. DEI has a market cap of $90.88 million and approximately $117.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00180732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009182 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

