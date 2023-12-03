DEI Price Up 8.7% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, DEI has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $91.94 million and approximately $134.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00181211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009228 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.