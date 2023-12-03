DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,786.04

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and approximately $4,786.04 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

