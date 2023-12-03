DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.51 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, DeXe has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $136.51 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00009196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.47139013 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,704,716.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

