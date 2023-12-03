DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $38.10 during midday trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.
About DFDS A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DFDS A/S
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.