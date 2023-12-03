DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $38.10 during midday trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

