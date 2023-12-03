DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.59 during midday trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.
About DFI Retail Group
