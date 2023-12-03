DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.59 during midday trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

