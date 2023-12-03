Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

Shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock remained flat at $1.57 on Friday. 615 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

