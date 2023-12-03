Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance
Shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock remained flat at $1.57 on Friday. 615 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
About Domain Holdings Australia
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domain Holdings Australia
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.