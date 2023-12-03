Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMPZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS DMPZF remained flat at C$4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.31. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

