Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,769.0 days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $33.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. Dowa has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

