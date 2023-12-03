DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 418,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 325,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1,881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.