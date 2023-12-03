Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.46. 860,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

