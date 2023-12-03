Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of EMN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.46. 860,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
