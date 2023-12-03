Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Efforce has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $1.59 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

