El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $4.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.47.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
