El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $4.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

