Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,469.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

