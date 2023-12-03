Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,469.0 days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.49.
About Electric Power Development
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electric Power Development
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.