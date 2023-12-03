Electroneum Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and approximately $484,919.61 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005473 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,254,235 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.