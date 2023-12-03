ELIS (XLS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,794.51

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $15,794.51 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03438283 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,062.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

