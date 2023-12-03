Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in November

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $44.70 during midday trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

Separately, HSBC raised Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

