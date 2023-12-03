EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMCHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

