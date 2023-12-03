Energi (NRG) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $124,444.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,886,663 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.