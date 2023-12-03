enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Update

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 748,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
Shares of NVNO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. enVVeno Medical has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.49.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that enVVeno Medical will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
