EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.6 days.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $49.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. EQB has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $63.00.

Get EQB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.